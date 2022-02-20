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Trudeau Hides from Parliament
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100 views • February 20, 2022
First, he hid from the truckers. Now, he's hiding from Canada's parliament.
1:29 Cristian Terhes absolutely mops the floor with Justin
1:39 Trudeau hiding from parliament on February 18, 2022
1:05 Ottawa Police Chief Promises to Hunt Down Protestors
1:48 Police Target Rebel News Reporter and shoot her in the head
:57 People protesting are not afraid of police, government, Justin
3:05 Justin revokes all rights of the people
6 clips, 10:05.
1:29 Cristian Terhes absolutely mops the floor with Justin
1:39 Trudeau hiding from parliament on February 18, 2022
1:05 Ottawa Police Chief Promises to Hunt Down Protestors
1:48 Police Target Rebel News Reporter and shoot her in the head
:57 People protesting are not afraid of police, government, Justin
3:05 Justin revokes all rights of the people
6 clips, 10:05.
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