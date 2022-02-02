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Will Chlorine Dioxide also stop the NEXT PANDEMIC? Of course! Its a VIRUS KILLER.
Molecular Medicines
Molecular Medicines
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2548 views • February 02, 2022
Chlorine dioxide (Clo2) safely destroys all viruses that it comes in contact with. It has successfully stopped the coronavirus in many parts of the world and is showing (through medical journal studies and trials) virtually 100% effectiveness with sucessfully treating covid-19 infections. This information is not being publicised internationally because Chlorine Dioxide is extremely inexpensive to make and use in the home. Clo2 attacks the virus (and not the body, like vaccines do) and is effective agains any variant of covid as well as any other virus that is harming the human race. Learn more about what millions are finding out about Chlorine Dioxide. Safe and effective...Inexpensive and easy to use...The medicine of the future.

Free Ebooks on Molecular Medicines Downloadable at this Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/

Covid Testimonials:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1rTaYprRInxZsjVi6jzIYFtJApKhjXyRgOi3FkYLpdAk/edit?usp=sharing

Covid Research:
http://www.ijmra.in/v4i8/2.php

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uBaOSFUfpv4G_towk3Mciqi7BlKH0deZ/view?usp=sharing

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EsGZYFP2WqnQ49AWojaafFOnqchx1MJF/view?usp=sharing

My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1

My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth

My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth

My Gab Group: https://gab.com/StoneMolecular
Keywords
mmschlorine dioxideebolapandemicclo2coronaviruscovid-19virus killer
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy