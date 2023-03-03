Russia dresses down U.S, Ukraine over war lecture; 'Why silence on Iraq, Afghanistan...'

Vladimir Putin's top minister gives a fierce retort to the West and Ukraine over the ongoing war while speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov used Iraq and Afghanistan as examples to slam the U.S. and said that if Washington has the right to defend its national interests, then so do we or any other country. Lavrov also gave a sharp reply on the peace process, saying, "Why is everyone asking only Russia? Ask Zelensky when he is going to negotiate.' Remember, Russia says it is willing to negotiate with Ukraine, but on its own terms.

Mirrored - Hindustan Times

