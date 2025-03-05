2026 RV Campers are coming EARLY. Why? AND What does this mean to YOU?

https://rvacrossamerica.net/2026-rv-campers-are-coming-early/

2026 RV Campers are coming early (according to a trusted source.) What does this mean to you and I? Well, if we're in the market for a camper, it will make the older inventory depreciate faster!

If you're thinking of selling your RV - motorhome, travel trailer, 5th wheel, toy hauler, etc. it will reduce what you can get for it. In my video and post (at https://rvacrossamerica.net/2026-rv-campers-are-coming-early/) I explain why in some detail. (Essentially, once the 2026's arrive, your camper is 1 "model year older" and thus worth LESS.





It also makes it harder for dealers to sell brand new "old" inventory...