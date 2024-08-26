HUNDREDS ARRIVE AT MONASTERY IN UKRAINE, DEFYING ZELENSKY CANCELING #RELIGION.

The faithful of the Ukrainian Orthodox church arrive at a Western Ukrainian monastery, completing hundreds of kilometers as a "procession of the cross."

Earlier, Pope #Francis advised Zelensky (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/40831) it's not a good idea to ban any Christian church. For the people that elected you on a peaceful campaign with Russia, at that.

Adding:

☦️ The World Council of Churches made a statement regarding the law passed in Ukraine that allows for the banning of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC).

The Council is "concerned about the possibility of unjustified collective punishment of an entire religious community and the violation of the principles of freedom of religion or belief under the new law."

"We once again urge the Ukrainian government to exercise caution with measures that risk violating the fundamental right to freedom of religion or belief and undermining social cohesion during this state of emergency in the country," the statement says.

The Council emphasizes that "neither the crimes of certain individuals nor the historical affiliation of a particular religious organization can serve as sufficient grounds for measures equivalent to collective punishment of a living religious community in Ukraine. The Ukrainian government is responsible for protecting the rights of all its citizens."