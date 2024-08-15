© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chocolate Raspberry Cake Pops
Ingredients:
Yields 10-12
3/4 cup Organic Coconut Flour
¼ cup Premium Manuka Honey
1/2 cup Organic Raw Cashews (soaked)
1/2 cup Organic Freeze-Dried Whole Raspberries
1 cup organic chocolate chips
Instructions:
1. Soak cashews in hot water for 1 hour or in cold water overnight.
2. Add coconut flour, cashews, honey into a food processor. Process on high until crumbly.
3. Add in raspberries, pulse until they are even distributed in the mixture.
4. Form the mixture into balls. Optional - Add a cake pop stick into each ball.
5. Dip into melted chocolate then crushed up raspberries.
6. Refrigerate until the chocolate hardens.