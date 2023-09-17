MIRRORED from The HighWire with Del Bigtree

https://rumble.com/v3hxr5u-novax-novak-djokovic-wins-moderna-sponsored-u.s.-open.html

September 16, 2023

Tennis phenom Novak Djokovic, stood for freedom and put his entire career on the line by missing major tournaments over his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Now, he’s making a comeback and has become the greatest male tennis player of all time after winning the US open last week to become a 24-time Grand Slam Champion.