“Novax” Novak Djokovic Wins Moderna-Sponsored U.S. Open
Published 20 hours ago

MIRRORED from The HighWire with Del Bigtree

https://rumble.com/v3hxr5u-novax-novak-djokovic-wins-moderna-sponsored-u.s.-open.html 

September 16, 2023

Tennis phenom Novak Djokovic, stood for freedom and put his entire career on the line by missing major tournaments over his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Now, he’s making a comeback and has become the greatest male tennis player of all time after winning the US open last week to become a 24-time Grand Slam Champion.

moderna wins covid 19 vaccine novak djokovic grand slam champion

