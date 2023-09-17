“Novax” Novak Djokovic Wins Moderna-Sponsored U.S. Open

MIRRORED from The HighWire with Del Bigtree
September 16, 2023
Tennis phenom Novak Djokovic, stood for freedom and put his entire career on the line by missing major tournaments over his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Now, he’s making a comeback and has become the greatest male tennis player of all time after winning the US open last week to become a 24-time Grand Slam Champion.
