Considering A Greenhouse? Watch This First | How To Country

Having your own greenhouse can be a very rewarding experience. In a time of rising food prices, having a secure and inexpensive vegetable and fruit supply seems like a must. But before you jump straight into buying or building a greenhouse, first consider everything you will need to know. Getting started with a greenhouse doesn't have to be a pain. Join us as we explore everything you must know before jumping into the world of greenhouses.
00:00 Intro
1:08 Why you should have a greenhouse
1:37 What you need to start a greenhouse
2:05 The difference between using plastic vs glass
2:48 Tips for beginners
5:55 Main costs when starting a greenhouse
6:43 Heating a greenhouse
7:24 Starting a greenhouse as a business
8:49 Tips for how to start planting
12:54 Cauliflower plant
14:50 Using greenhouse for variable weather situations
15:42 Venting a greenhouse
20:00 How often you should water your plants
21:00 Difference between planting flowers vs vegetables
