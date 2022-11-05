Create New Account
Considering A Greenhouse? Watch This First | How To Country
Having your own greenhouse can be a very rewarding experience. In a time of rising food prices, having a secure and inexpensive vegetable and fruit supply seems like a must. But before you jump straight into buying or building a greenhouse, first consider everything you will need to know. Getting started with a greenhouse doesn't have to be a pain. Join us as we explore everything you must know before jumping into the world of greenhouses. 00:00 Intro 1:08 Why you should have a greenhouse 1:37 What you need to start a greenhouse 2:05 The difference between using plastic vs glass 2:48 Tips for beginners 5:55 Main costs when starting a greenhouse 6:43 Heating a greenhouse 7:24 Starting a greenhouse as a business 8:49 Tips for how to start planting 12:54 Cauliflower plant 14:50 Using greenhouse for variable weather situations 15:42 Venting a greenhouse 20:00 How often you should water your plants 21:00 Difference between planting flowers vs vegetables

