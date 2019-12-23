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THE CENTRAL BANK EXPERIMENT: What's Next?
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8 views • December 23, 2019
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Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/central-bankers-scared-experiments-ahead/
The EU may be the weakest link holding the fragile global markets together, because of the current threat by Italian banks extreme exposure to Italian government debt, and contagion to the rest of the EU, should a banking or sovereign debt crisis erupt (a likely event). Not to mention the threat of a derivative event, should Great Britain leave the EU in a “hard” Brexit.
Gold is the key bridge to carry wealth from one financial system to the next, having survived as real money for five thousand years. In addition, the size (in terms of fiat) of the financial physical gold market, is larger many global stock and bond markets.
Why? Because only gold is real money, everything else is credit, that’s WHY, after all these years, it remains a globally recognized wealth shield.
Future questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
http://info.itmtrading.com/thanks-yt-free-guide/?ytvPSM03132019
Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/central-bankers-scared-experiments-ahead/
The EU may be the weakest link holding the fragile global markets together, because of the current threat by Italian banks extreme exposure to Italian government debt, and contagion to the rest of the EU, should a banking or sovereign debt crisis erupt (a likely event). Not to mention the threat of a derivative event, should Great Britain leave the EU in a “hard” Brexit.
Gold is the key bridge to carry wealth from one financial system to the next, having survived as real money for five thousand years. In addition, the size (in terms of fiat) of the financial physical gold market, is larger many global stock and bond markets.
Why? Because only gold is real money, everything else is credit, that’s WHY, after all these years, it remains a globally recognized wealth shield.
Future questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
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