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WHERE ARE ALL THE ILLEGALS THAT WERE BUSED TO D.C.?Real America Voice correspondent, Chris Carter asks; Where are all the illegals that were bused to D.C.?
Watch our special report this Thursday at 7 PM EST "Who Pays The Price For America’s Open Border?" with host Ed Henry.
More info: https://bit.ly/raviaf
Source
https://rumble.com/v1eke83-where-are-all-the-illegals-that-were-bused-to-d.c..html