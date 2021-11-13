To The Military -83R (HipHop) ~Prod By: anarky~

To The Military



I give this song to a friend I don’t know. He commented on my video on YouTube. People don’t know this dude but understand he fought for us -Jonathan just know it’s you.



You said you were a soldier, a marine and to be that I know you served us true. Just like our active duty veterans and those who fell to give breath to the red white and blue so that our kids don’t have to live like the previous centuries Jews.



You mentioned my autograph but I don’t know how to give you that and honestly I’m no one I’m just not a fan of the autocrat so instead of signing something I’m giving you a song and I’m so excited to serve you I’m in my living room in joy Honestly jumping.

It’s damn near impossible for the average citizen to stand up much less fight we feel like we have no voice even though to speak is our legal and God given right to hold on to that gift someone has to fight.

You and your kind of done this for us and still do every day I can’t imagine how tough. To be left with ptsd and told your free once again under the boot of a government agency is a tragedy I can’t come to terms with it because you and your family at the military is the only thing you breath.



Thank you, to the military.



Each branch an enhanced version of the American stance taking a chance had to be your greatest dance.

You aren’t looking for a pat on the back but exactly due to that you are a flat hero. Zero to infinity your honor and valor are so vast it sends me to the divinity on one knee thanking him for your sacrifice and no one knows better what it’s like to give your life for your fellow man because that’s what’s right.



So to those who joined the fight wether on the water or walking in the desert avoiding mines you gave your time to the American kind and we all need to remember there’s no man left behind.

I hope we can learn lessons from your weapons it’s not so much what’s in your hands it’s how you use it the professional touch for the enemy is just too much.

So once again from all of us:



Thank you, to the military. Thank you, to the military.



And I’d also like to thank the men and women that wear blue cuz your risking your life for us daily too. Some of us lose our life without the choice but you heroes are doing because you simply choose.

You know That’s more than you have to give but your willing to smash the gas and dangerously cruise even if you know it means you might personally lose.

You risk it all to cover the fall of the USA but you remain a hero today and forever more because you took on a risk that makes others tsk they don’t appreciate your gift but don’t listen to the rift instead remain focused on your shift and come home safely to your wife, your parents and your perfect kids.

And If you don’t make it home one day instead a flag is delivered in your place just know we will always say:



Thank you, to the military. Thank you, to the military.



I understand that no matter what I say there’s no phrase in the English language to express the duress you endure I’m trying my best to say in you all I trust of this i can be certain and sure- my fellow humans fighting hard is always the best cure.



And I’ll admit I’m confused by the concept of prayer when I don’t know the will of the Father and His many layers but to Him I give you silently with all my heart that’s my prayer.

May His will be done and when you have to pick up a gun know that He gave us His son his sacrifice given the life was needed for the war to be won.

Let’s take a moment of silence for the son and the ones who have to wield the guns for they make it possible for our daughters and sons to have the chance to become a hero and maybe one day they will feel the call of duty and then they will be the ones.



Thank you, to the military.

Thank you, to the military.