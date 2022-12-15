Oh God, Save My Famil

Romans 10:1-4 KJV

(1) Brethren, my heart's desire and prayer to God for Israel is, that they might be saved.

(2) For I bear them record that they have a zeal of God, but not according to knowledge.

(3) For they being ignorant of God's righteousness, and going about to establish their own righteousness, have not submitted themselves unto the righteousness of God.

(4) For Christ is the end of the law for righteousness to every one that believeth.



