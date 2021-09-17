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CDS - UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE AS MINERAL THERAPY IN THE NATURAL HEALING
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388 views • September 17, 2021
https: //t.me/OfficialChannelComusavUSA
https://t.me/AYUSHMANBhavaSOD
AYUSHMANBhavaSOD Holistic Healing Center Invites Dr Manuel Aparacio is a pediatric Surgeon and the President of COMUSAV (Coalition Mundial Saludy Vida) in English (Global Health & Life Coalition) to a very interesting ZOOM Presentation about Chlorine Dioxide Solution as a natural healing therapy.
https://t.me/AYUSHMANBhavaSOD
AYUSHMANBhavaSOD Holistic Healing Center Invites Dr Manuel Aparacio is a pediatric Surgeon and the President of COMUSAV (Coalition Mundial Saludy Vida) in English (Global Health & Life Coalition) to a very interesting ZOOM Presentation about Chlorine Dioxide Solution as a natural healing therapy.
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