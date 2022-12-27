Freezing Temperatures, Heart Attacks, + Obesity in POC are Direct Results of GLOBAL WARMING

From the freezing temperatures being experienced across the United States, to obesity and people of color, the heart attacks suddenly killing many young people, to the rampant shoplifting which exists in blue cities, it's all a result of global warming and stating differently makes you a science denier and bigot.#globalwarming #obesity #followthescience #shoplifting #temperatures
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.