CCP Challenges USD With RMB Depreciation And The Exploitation Of Hardworking Chinese People
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
https://gnews.org/post/p1snqfb2c

After Miles Guo warned the world of CCP’s all-out currency war against the West on August 31st, Russia declared that using the RMB as settlement currency was a wake-up call for the West. However, Xi Jinping’s foreign trip was a great test of the CCP’s internal politics. Externally, Xi established further alliances with the Middle East, ASEAN, Africa, OPEC and Russia in exchange for their acceptance of using the RMB payment system

Keywords
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
