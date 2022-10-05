CCP Challenges USD With RMB Depreciation And The Exploitation Of Hardworking Chinese People

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https://gnews.org/post/p1snqfb2c
After Miles Guo warned the world of CCP’s all-out currency war against the West on August 31st, Russia declared that using the RMB as settlement currency was a wake-up call for the West. However, Xi Jinping’s foreign trip was a great test of the CCP’s internal politics. Externally, Xi established further alliances with the Middle East, ASEAN, Africa, OPEC and Russia in exchange for their acceptance of using the RMB payment system