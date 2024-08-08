Ron Paul understands the American people better than anyone in congress these days - NO MORE FOREIGN WARS!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ron Paul understands the American people better than anyone in congress.
The American People Do NOT Want U.S. Troops Defending Israel.
NO MORE FOREIGN WARS!!!
You my dear Americans have enough to defend here at home. You shouldn’t want to fight Banksters and for profit corporations Wars. “War is a Racket” as former US Marine General Smedley Butler once said.