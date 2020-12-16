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The David Knight Show (16December20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
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228 views • December 16, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show

For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian

Topics by timecode:

— 00:04:44 Mayor “Pothole Pete” picked by Biden for Transportation Secretary & DeBlasio will ride the subway for a week to show it is safe (but restaurants are NOT)

— 00:08:48 Vaccine “testing” enters the stage where they test YOU — with propaganda. Will you swallow the propaganda? Will you become a human guinea pig?

— 00:34:05 Fauci rushed H1N1 vaccine, Pandemrix, with his pal, OperationWarpSpeed “vaccine czar” Moncef Slaoui in 2009. It’s the best documented case of mass injury from vaccines. Here’s what happened

— 00:59:42 Kayleigh McEnany & White House continue to crow about the Trump vaccine. It’s NOT an accomplishment. No one ever doubted he could get bureaucrats to rubber stamp this for BigPharma. He should be ashamed of this

— 01:10:01 NDAA adds bailout money for military contractors, but assistance for unemployed and small business was removed. And, soldiers will NOT be required to take vaccine (for now). Does this indicate the military isn’t confident about vaccine safety?

— 01:14:11 Tom Cruise rants at crew telling them they will lose their jobs and homes if they don’t follow health dictates. But small businesses across the nation, especially in California are closed NO MATTER WHAT THEY DO. Savings THEIR homes? MISSION IMPOSSIBLE

— 01:38:26 Pelosi’s power trip escalates — wear a mask or you won’t be recognized or allowed to speak. (No one will recognize them if they DO wear a mask). It’s the Constitution that’s NOT recognized or remembered

— 01:57:27 Remember when late night comedy shows were funny and elections were serious? Now the elections are a joke & Colbert is supposed to be serious news. Did you hear the one about Mitch McConnell? Seriously, a joke

— 02:01:00 Massive open carry rally being organized for ALL state capitals and US capitol for Jan 17

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trumpalex jonesinfowarspoliticsradiodavid knightgovernmentcapitalismprotestslibertarianriotscoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy