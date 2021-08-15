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Covid-19 Vaccination Genocide Admitted
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447 views • August 15, 2021
Covid-19 Vaccination Genocide Admitted
Covid-19 Vaccination Genocide Admitted - A new modeling report sponsored by the UK government admits "the resurgence is a result of some people (mostly children )being ineligible for vaccination and others choosing not to receive the vaccine" AND "The resurgence in both hospitalizations and deaths is dominated by those that have received two doses of the vaccine, comprising around 60% and 70% of the wave" IN OTHER WORDS: 70% OF THOSE WHO TOOK THE DOUBLE JAB MAY DIE AND THEY ARE GOING TO BLAME THE UNVACCINATED AND THE CHILDREN
Covid-19 Vaccination Genocide Admitted - A new modeling report sponsored by the UK government admits "the resurgence is a result of some people (mostly children )being ineligible for vaccination and others choosing not to receive the vaccine" AND "The resurgence in both hospitalizations and deaths is dominated by those that have received two doses of the vaccine, comprising around 60% and 70% of the wave" IN OTHER WORDS: 70% OF THOSE WHO TOOK THE DOUBLE JAB MAY DIE AND THEY ARE GOING TO BLAME THE UNVACCINATED AND THE CHILDREN
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