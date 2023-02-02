Hey Meteorologists!!!! What The Hell Is This?!!! Skydd-Marks?

Another freak show unnatural sky over LA once again. It seems to be getting weirder and weirder lately. How could anyone who has lived on our Earth for at least 25 years not question what I am showing you? It is a war zone sky.By the way the long spread out lines like in the thumbnail is being called ATMOSPHERIC RIVERS now. Another made up BS name by the TV fake news weather to try and make the trails legit. Sick freaks.
https://youtu.be/Nir5Z69-Bcw
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.