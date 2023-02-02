Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hey Meteorologists!!!! What The Hell Is This?!!! Skydd-Marks?
90 views
channel image
Agapes Light
Published Yesterday |

Another freak show unnatural sky over LA once again. It seems to be getting weirder and weirder lately. How could anyone who has lived on our Earth for at least 25 years not question what I am showing you? It is a war zone sky.By the way the long spread out lines like in the thumbnail is being called ATMOSPHERIC RIVERS now. Another made up BS name by the TV fake news weather to try and make the trails legit. Sick freaks.

https://youtu.be/Nir5Z69-Bcw

Keywords
current eventsnewstechnologyentertainmentmusicspiritbelief systemsmedical sciencescumbagsavians

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket