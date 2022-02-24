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PFIZER DEATH JAB PERMANENTLY DISABLES 6 YEAR OLD LEAVING HIM ON 24/7 VENTILATOR
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206 views • February 24, 2022
From MatrixRedPill
The deaths jabs are killing and maiming kids on purpose. Its murder and genocide being carried out. Those responsible need to be tried and executed for these crimes. Carrie Peterson-Edberg’s 6-year-old son Milo has received a tracheotomy and continuous ventilation due to the Pfizer shot. Milos doctor’s refusal to acknowledge the dangers of the jab, and her concerns for children facing vaccination mandates.
The deaths jabs are killing and maiming kids on purpose. Its murder and genocide being carried out. Those responsible need to be tried and executed for these crimes. Carrie Peterson-Edberg’s 6-year-old son Milo has received a tracheotomy and continuous ventilation due to the Pfizer shot. Milos doctor’s refusal to acknowledge the dangers of the jab, and her concerns for children facing vaccination mandates.
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