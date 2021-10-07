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exposing Angel of Death #Fauci’s A$424K beagle lab scandal -
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92 views • October 07, 2021
Fauci Spent $424K on Beagle Experiments, Dogs Bitten to Death by Flies
Records show that the dogs were “vocalizing in pain” during the experiments.
At the end of the ongoing experiment, the dogs will all be killed.
www.DogsAgainstFauci.org
https://luis46pr.wordpress.com/2021/08/07/dr-fauci-spent-424k-on-experiments-where-dogs-were-bitten-to-death-by-flies/
Records show that the dogs were “vocalizing in pain” during the experiments.
At the end of the ongoing experiment, the dogs will all be killed.
www.DogsAgainstFauci.org
https://luis46pr.wordpress.com/2021/08/07/dr-fauci-spent-424k-on-experiments-where-dogs-were-bitten-to-death-by-flies/
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