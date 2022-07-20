Major Information Brought to Miles Guo by Fled Financial Executives

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/pwejfc19
In the Gettr live video on July 14, Miles Guo mentioned that two executives of a major bank escaped from Communist China recently and revealed some important information to him. They also asked Miles to tell the compatriots in Communist China that they should not try their luck, that the financial and real estate sector of the Communist China will definitely collapse and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will definitely perish.