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Understanding our Rapture as revealed in Revelation 12
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114 views • January 31, 2022
Prophecy is given to us via symbolic patterns. There is a symbolic prophetic pattern associated with the Bride and a different symbolic pattern associated with the 'Sons who Inherit'. In this video I explain the symbolism of Revelation 12 and why we should not 'superimpose' the symbolism of the Bride onto the sons/heir who are 'caught up/raptured'. This is a very important video to watch if you want to understand the context of our rapture!
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