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Pastors Eric Hurd and Peter Kealoha at World Wide Freedom Rally
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10 views • March 23, 2021
Pastor Eric Hurd spoke a message of forgiveness and hope. "You know what freedom is all about when Jesus comes into your life." "God hears and answers prayer."
He warned us that the problems we are seeing with the state of the world is because we have taken God out of government and our hearts. "Nineveh repented and God spared the city."
Pastor Hurd then prayed and petitioned God for his forgiveness.
Pastor Peter Kealoha, Jr, spoke about faith, family and freedom and how God is calling out men to be priests, protectors and providers.
Will YOU take a stand and come out of your man cave?
#WeWillALLbeThere #Honolulu #Freedom
He warned us that the problems we are seeing with the state of the world is because we have taken God out of government and our hearts. "Nineveh repented and God spared the city."
Pastor Hurd then prayed and petitioned God for his forgiveness.
Pastor Peter Kealoha, Jr, spoke about faith, family and freedom and how God is calling out men to be priests, protectors and providers.
Will YOU take a stand and come out of your man cave?
#WeWillALLbeThere #Honolulu #Freedom
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