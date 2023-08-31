Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Depopulation Death Cult
channel image
The New American
2228 Subscribers
68 views
Published a day ago

Is depopulation a deliberate agenda that’s being implemented by a “cult of death” even as we speak?  

In today’s episode, we discuss the U.S. government’s “Kissinger Report” on depopulation; the steep decline in fertility rates; the roles of Covid-19, Covid “vaccines,” and trans and homosexual lifestyles in depopulation; and why the world could use more, not fewer, people. The New American’s publisher, Dennis Behreandt, and executive senior editor, Steve Bonta, make a strong case for human innovation over population reduction. 

RELATED 

Watch “UK ‘Health’ Service Murdering People, Says Whistleblower Nurse.” 

Click here to get a copy of End Game: COVID and the Dark State Quest for Bio-digital Convergence in a Transhumanist World. 

Join us at the JBS Leadership Conference in Iowa next week; get your ticket HERE. 

Keywords
vaccinesdepopulationpopulation controltranshumanismlower fertility rates

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket