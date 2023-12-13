Create New Account
Israel Supporters Would Defend Literally Any Israeli Atrocity. Israel supporters are like, "No no you don't understand, the side that's killing babies and incinerating families and assassinating journalists and starving civilians and bombing cultural heritage sites and carpet bombing entire neighborhoods and driving an indigenous people off their land are the GOOD guys."

ww2ww1israel palestine conflicts

