EPOCH TV: Illegal Immigration Costs U.S. Taxpayers & Healthcare System Over $23 Billion Annually

Illegal Immigration Costs U.S. Taxpayers and Healthcare System More Than $23 Billion Annually

Illegal immigration costs the U.S. healthcare system, taxpayers, and hospitals more than $23 billion per year, a new report from the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) has found. These costs come from uncompensated hospital expenditures, Medicaid births, improper Medicaid payments, and Medicaid for U.S.-born children of illegal aliens.







