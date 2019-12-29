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Neuro-Stack vs Qualia [Nootropics Comparison]
jroseland
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14 views • December 29, 2019
An honest comparison of the pros and cons of Qualia vs Neuro-Stack, two popular Nootropic stacks. I discuss COAs, DMAE, Bacopa, Huperzine-A and how a savvy Biohacker should research and select an effective Nootropic.

Full Review and Comparison https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropics/763-neuro-stack#Qualia
Order Neuro-Stack http://www.akualife.com/?aff=9

Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]

Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858

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Keywords
healthbiohackingnootropicsqualia
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy