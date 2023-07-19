Beautiful footage of the launch of cruise missiles from the Crimea towards the Odessa region.
An oil depot is on fire in Odessa.
Also, Launches of supersonic Onyx missiles from Sevastopol against enemy targets in Odessa and the region
Update next morning:
💥 The mayor of Odessa, Gennady Trukhanov, said that at night the city experienced the most massive strike since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
According to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, in the Odessa region, almost three thousand people were left without electricity after a night attack.
