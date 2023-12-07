Create New Account
Alex Newman - The globalists want to mimic the communist #Chinese model in the United States.
The globalists want to mimic the communist #Chinese model in the United States. Additionally, the @wef and @UN are pumping up a "polycrisis." What does this mean? I break it all down with #AlexJones. Take a look: https://t.co/4Gsp2ajjNJ

