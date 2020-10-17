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Evolving w/ New Beings Seminar: Part 2. Spiritually Gifted Children, Teens, Adults, Starseed, Indigo, Crystal, Rainbow, ADD/ADHD, Autism..
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15 views • October 17, 2020
Saturn3lightflyers.com Copyrighted Material & Video 2020
PART 2: Journey & Evolution with the New Beings: Spiritually Gifted Children, Teens & Adults--Starseeds, Indigos, Crystals, Rainbows, Star Beings, Blue Star Beings, Golden Pyramid Children, ADD/ADHD, Autism, ODD, and more.
Part 1 and Part 2 contain the following information and more.
*Who Are They?
*What are their Spiritual Gifts?
*The Truth about Learning Disabilities and Diagnoses. The Importance of Going Beyond the 3-dimensional Diagnoses and how these Alive, Awake & Aware Beings are dumbed down in this 3D reality!
*How to Turn Sensitivity into Awareness. How the New Beings are assisting you in ReAwakening to Your Awareness and Inner Knowing.
* Honoring and keeping the New Beings' (children, teens & Adults) Spiritual Gifts and Awareness Alive.
*How to Connect more Meaningfully with Yourself and Others.
*The Importance of Remembering and Healing Your DNA Cellular Memory from Past Lives and Other Lifetimes. How DNA Cell Memories from other lives can influence us: The Good, The Bad and The Phenomenal!
*Why this reality still does not honor the New Beings and what we can do to assist them.
*How the Non-Physical World Affects Us: Beings of Light, Negative Entities and others.
*The Importance of Remembering and Healing Your DNA Cellular Memory from Past Lives and Other Lifetimes. How DNA Cell Memories from other lives can influence us: The Good, The Bad and The Phenomenal!
*Why it is important for all of us to go deep within ourselves and do the work it takes to truly Evolve. The New Beings are still waiting for you to Wake-Up and take Empowered Action so we can Live in a World that we can all Thrive and not just survive!
We are delighted to invite you to join our family for an informative, inspiring and empowering Video Seminar (This was not recorded in a live class) to learn how we can all assist the New Beings (children, teens and adults who are Alive, Awake and Aware) on their journey and how they are preparing us on our Evolutionary Journey.
With over 25 years as parents of one of the New Beings, we are excited to share our experiences of navigating our way during a time when there was very little information to guide us. Listening to our inner knowing, we have always trusted and allowed our son, Tristan, to take us on our journey of opening our hearts and living a life that we could have never imagined. We look forward to sharing this information and everything we have learned to assist you on your journey.
You may order our book, Our Family's Journey: The Nurturance and Empowerment of a Spiritually Gifted and Aware Star Child with Crystalline Energy and His Parents at http://www.saturn3lightflyers.com/ofj...
When you order our book from our website, you will receive a complimentary copy of our e-book of Tools, Techniques & Visualizations to Assist You and Your Family on Your Journey with More Self-Awareness and Self-Empowerment.
You may contact us at http://www.saturn3lightflyers.com/con...
Copyrighted Material & Video 2020
Saturn3lightflyers.com Michael, Janiece & Tristan Boardway
PART 2: Journey & Evolution with the New Beings: Spiritually Gifted Children, Teens & Adults--Starseeds, Indigos, Crystals, Rainbows, Star Beings, Blue Star Beings, Golden Pyramid Children, ADD/ADHD, Autism, ODD, and more.
Part 1 and Part 2 contain the following information and more.
*Who Are They?
*What are their Spiritual Gifts?
*The Truth about Learning Disabilities and Diagnoses. The Importance of Going Beyond the 3-dimensional Diagnoses and how these Alive, Awake & Aware Beings are dumbed down in this 3D reality!
*How to Turn Sensitivity into Awareness. How the New Beings are assisting you in ReAwakening to Your Awareness and Inner Knowing.
* Honoring and keeping the New Beings' (children, teens & Adults) Spiritual Gifts and Awareness Alive.
*How to Connect more Meaningfully with Yourself and Others.
*The Importance of Remembering and Healing Your DNA Cellular Memory from Past Lives and Other Lifetimes. How DNA Cell Memories from other lives can influence us: The Good, The Bad and The Phenomenal!
*Why this reality still does not honor the New Beings and what we can do to assist them.
*How the Non-Physical World Affects Us: Beings of Light, Negative Entities and others.
*The Importance of Remembering and Healing Your DNA Cellular Memory from Past Lives and Other Lifetimes. How DNA Cell Memories from other lives can influence us: The Good, The Bad and The Phenomenal!
*Why it is important for all of us to go deep within ourselves and do the work it takes to truly Evolve. The New Beings are still waiting for you to Wake-Up and take Empowered Action so we can Live in a World that we can all Thrive and not just survive!
We are delighted to invite you to join our family for an informative, inspiring and empowering Video Seminar (This was not recorded in a live class) to learn how we can all assist the New Beings (children, teens and adults who are Alive, Awake and Aware) on their journey and how they are preparing us on our Evolutionary Journey.
With over 25 years as parents of one of the New Beings, we are excited to share our experiences of navigating our way during a time when there was very little information to guide us. Listening to our inner knowing, we have always trusted and allowed our son, Tristan, to take us on our journey of opening our hearts and living a life that we could have never imagined. We look forward to sharing this information and everything we have learned to assist you on your journey.
You may order our book, Our Family's Journey: The Nurturance and Empowerment of a Spiritually Gifted and Aware Star Child with Crystalline Energy and His Parents at http://www.saturn3lightflyers.com/ofj...
When you order our book from our website, you will receive a complimentary copy of our e-book of Tools, Techniques & Visualizations to Assist You and Your Family on Your Journey with More Self-Awareness and Self-Empowerment.
You may contact us at http://www.saturn3lightflyers.com/con...
Copyrighted Material & Video 2020
Saturn3lightflyers.com Michael, Janiece & Tristan Boardway
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