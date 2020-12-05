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It is imperative that law enforcement and lawmakers take action to put a stop to these atrocities
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35 views • December 05, 2020
Your help is needed as part of the international movement to end abusive and coercive practices committed daily under the guise of mental health.
Such abuses include forced psychiatric treatment and torture of political dissidents, involuntary commitment, electroshock of the elderly and the widespread psychiatric drugging of children and adults with dangerous psychotropic drugs.
Your contributions go toward helping CCHR investigate and expose the information being kept from the public about the true dangers of these drugs and harmful treatments so that international reforms can be achieved to safeguard people from harm.
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/get-involved.html
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Such abuses include forced psychiatric treatment and torture of political dissidents, involuntary commitment, electroshock of the elderly and the widespread psychiatric drugging of children and adults with dangerous psychotropic drugs.
Your contributions go toward helping CCHR investigate and expose the information being kept from the public about the true dangers of these drugs and harmful treatments so that international reforms can be achieved to safeguard people from harm.
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/get-involved.html
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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