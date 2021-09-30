© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Employers in Australia can No Longer Mandate COVID 19 Vaccines in the Workplace
Follow
6
Share
Report
980 views • September 30, 2021
Tanya Davies MP - Mandatory Covid Vaccines are Unlawful and Side Effects Are NOT a Conspiracy Theory
𝕸𝖎𝖗𝖗𝖔𝖗:
https://www.facebook.com/tanyadaviesmulgoa/videos/607241924053438/
[2021] FWCFB 6015 𝗙𝗔𝗜𝗥 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗞 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗗𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡
https://www.fwc.gov.au/documents/decisionssigned/html/2021fwcfb6015.htm
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: Max Igan - Channel
𝕋𝕙𝕖 ℂ𝕣𝕠𝕨 ℍ𝕠𝕦𝕤𝕖
𝕸𝖎𝖗𝖗𝖔𝖗:
https://www.facebook.com/tanyadaviesmulgoa/videos/607241924053438/
[2021] FWCFB 6015 𝗙𝗔𝗜𝗥 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗞 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗗𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡
https://www.fwc.gov.au/documents/decisionssigned/html/2021fwcfb6015.htm
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: Max Igan - Channel
𝕋𝕙𝕖 ℂ𝕣𝕠𝕨 ℍ𝕠𝕦𝕤𝕖
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.