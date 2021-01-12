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Stop The Madness
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130 views • January 12, 2021
MIRRORED from Covid Lie
This video is inspired mainly by the two Freedom fighters David Icke and Max Igan, it is also dedicated to them and to everyone else who are speaking up against this gigantic scam that is being played on humanity.
This video is inspired mainly by the two Freedom fighters David Icke and Max Igan, it is also dedicated to them and to everyone else who are speaking up against this gigantic scam that is being played on humanity.
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