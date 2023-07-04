Prophecy 99, 69 Excerpts! (After Intro there's heartbreaking 1 min. video of heroes in NYC begging parents not to vaccinate children) Plus planned plagues, genocide, vaccine dangers, famine (mirrored)

this is a mirrored video

Excerpts from Prophecy 99

I, YAHUVEH, Say, "You are on a Countdown of MY Patience!"

Written/Spoken under the anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH

through Apostle Prophet Elisheva Elyahu

May 25, 2008

And YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 69

“There Is A Coming Of The Changing Of The Guards!”

Given to Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu

December 31, 2002

Released January 1, 2003

https://amightywind.com/home.html

And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:​

https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred

You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:

https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html

Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video. You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-443994 ​

You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle! If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw

In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksC

To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva

https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme

See all Prophecies here

https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html

*****

A Soon Coming Mandatory Sunday Law in Great Tribulation from the antichrist One World Super Church of the Mark Of The Beast 666

https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html

The False Blue Beam Rapture:

https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html



Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY:

https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html