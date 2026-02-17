🇺🇸 Algorithm all-go-rhythm

So cheerful and positive with vibes

We're approaching the end of times

We're done here boys and girls of Mankind

Dance into the apocalypse, fade away and rewind

It's 85 seconds to midnight folks

Can't wait for the fireworks





We must keep moving on

The past is dead and gone

No matter what you do

No one cares about your point of view

What matters is the algorithm works for you





Living in fear and terror

That's what being a slave is all about

If you're afraid of losing something

It'll be taken away from you anyway





Give up all certainty and go all in

Live as a Free Human Being

Rise up against the Masters of the World

Or die slowly as a slave kissing your chains