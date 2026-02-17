© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇺🇸 Algorithm all-go-rhythm
www.contronews.org/en/algoritmo-all-go-rhythm/
So cheerful and positive with vibes
We're approaching the end of times
We're done here boys and girls of Mankind
Dance into the apocalypse, fade away and rewind
It's 85 seconds to midnight folks
Can't wait for the fireworks
We must keep moving on
The past is dead and gone
No matter what you do
No one cares about your point of view
What matters is the algorithm works for you
Living in fear and terror
That's what being a slave is all about
If you're afraid of losing something
It'll be taken away from you anyway
Give up all certainty and go all in
Live as a Free Human Being
Rise up against the Masters of the World
Or die slowly as a slave kissing your chains