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Let’s Talk COVID-19 Injections Jamaican Style – Another Perspective
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322 views • November 04, 2021
This video/podcast titled “Let’s Talk COVID-19 Jamaican Style is both a message and a challenge to the honesty and integrity of all the advocates, promoters and pushers of the COVID-19 injections in Jamaica including the of course the Jamaican Prime Minister and his government, etc, by I The Mystic Philosopher.
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