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It's Come To This: Farmers Are Now Masking Their Goats To Protects Them From COVID
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332 views • December 12, 2021
Description from VIDMAX
Video out of Rwanda appears to show a herd of goats traversing the countryside while outfitted with Covid-19 face masks. The bizarre footage out of Africa was shot by a couple who claimed they inquired about the masks and were told they were to protect the goats from Covid-19.
“All those goats are masked, look at them. And we just asked the guy why they do it and they showed us their own masks and they said this is a mask against Covid.”
Video out of Rwanda appears to show a herd of goats traversing the countryside while outfitted with Covid-19 face masks. The bizarre footage out of Africa was shot by a couple who claimed they inquired about the masks and were told they were to protect the goats from Covid-19.
“All those goats are masked, look at them. And we just asked the guy why they do it and they showed us their own masks and they said this is a mask against Covid.”
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