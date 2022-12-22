Create New Account
How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution!
Sun Fruit Dan
Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder:https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


USA Supplier For Dropper Bottle Linked Below:

Empty Amber Glass Bottle 4oz W/glass Dropper http://amzn.to/2uodBIq


What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits And More! - https://bit.ly/3hFrCMJ

The ONLY SAFE type of METHYLENE BLUE To Use Internally! - https://bit.ly/3BR6c6h


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution!


A lot of people are asking me a lot of questions in regards to Methylene Blue and using it internally to gain the amazing broad spectrum and healing and detox benefits it can provide people with.


And one of the questions I keep getting asked is "What is the perfect type of methylene blue solution to take?" due to this, I have created this video to make you fully aware of how to make a methylene blue 1% solution easily in the comfort of your own home and why this percent solution is the ideal one to be making and taking internally.


If you want to learn all about everything mentioned above but it great detail make sure to watch this video from start to finish!


