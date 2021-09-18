© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Victory Boyd Dedicates The Star Spangled Banner to America After Being Banned From NFL Opening
Follow
3
Share
Report
144 views • September 18, 2021
Victory Boyd was invited to sing the Star Spangled Banner at the National Football Opening night but was cancelled due to her choice to decline vaccination. She declined due to her religious beliefs. So she dedicated this performance to the people in the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.