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Observación del Sol y Curación. Entrevista a HIRA RATAN MANEK. Muy importante para tu vida
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4 views • December 11, 2021
Curar todos los problemas mentales y físicos.
+Instrucciones paso a paso para observar el sol de forma segura para principiantes
+ Agua cargada al sol
+ Muy buena nutrición
+ Máxima relajación
+ Cambia tu vida
+ También curas el cáncer
Por favor comparte con todos los que conoces
+Instrucciones paso a paso para observar el sol de forma segura para principiantes
+ Agua cargada al sol
+ Muy buena nutrición
+ Máxima relajación
+ Cambia tu vida
+ También curas el cáncer
Por favor comparte con todos los que conoces
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