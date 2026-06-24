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Craig Hagin: Shocking New Statement From Rhema Church | Plus Updates w/ Special Guest Tracie Chapman
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A disheartening and shocking statement was released this week by pastors Kenneth Hagin Jr and his wife Lynette over Craig Hagin's conduct. The Hagins admit to counseling Craig and his wife, Mia, through previous unnamed "marital issues," they said they thought were resolved, but then go on to say that when presented with more allegations about Craig's alleged illicit lifestyle, they chose to believe their son's denial over their daughter-in-law's plea for help. We will discuss what new evidence was presented to them, as well as the latest statement from Rhema that seems more like a forced admission and continued cover-up than actual accountability. Read More and connect with Tracie: https://www.resistancechicks.com/shocking-new-statement-from-rhema-church-on-craig-hagin/

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