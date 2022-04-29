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Donbass, I'm Alive: Ukrainian's Call Out Their Own Azov Battalian For Murder and Destruction in Donbass and Mariupol
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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22 views • April 29, 2022
I am taking video vignettes from the documentary "Donbass: I'm Alive" and this video has local residents in Mariupol and Donbass asking why they are being targeted by their own Ukraine Azov military while trying to get by in every day life during the conflict. In this short video you will hear ordinary Ukrainians blame much of the destruction and atrocities on their own army (mainly the Nazi inspired Azov Battalian).

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DONBASS I'M ALIVE!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy