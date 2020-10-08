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Satanic Gesture in plain view
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644 views • October 08, 2020
The OK symbol held to the eye is a satanic gesture flaunted in front of us. They know among themselves but we are oblivious and taken for fools. It's no coincidence so many elites use this gesture. They belong to a satanic club that preys and exploits the innocent. Time to wake up and work together to unify the world once again.
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