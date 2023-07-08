https://gettr.com/post/p2lky0z154b
7/8/2023 【Nicole on War Room with @stevebannon】Nicole: Elon Musk still has not reinstated Miles Guo’s Twitter account; The Congress should not renew the expiring U.S.-China Agreement on Cooperation in Science and Technology because further engagement with the CCP will mean a total disaster, not only for America but the entire world.
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
7/8/2023 【妮可做客班农战斗室】妮可: 埃隆·马斯克仍然没有恢复郭文贵先生的推特账户; 国会应停止续签即将到期的《美中科技合作协议》，因为与中共的进一步接触不仅对美国，对整个世界都是一场彻底的灾难
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
