MZTV 1148: Nothing Frightened Christ More

In the book of Romans, Paul spends 1:18 through 3:20 detailing the handicaps of humanity in ever attaining the righteousness of God. A corner is turned in 3:21 with the announcement of the solution. To demonstrate His love for creation, God commits His own Son to the death state, raising Him three days later, to conquer death once for all. MP3: http://martinzender.com/MZTV/MZTV1148... MZTV Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... Return to Zender Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... Martin's homepage: https://www.martinzender.com

