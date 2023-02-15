Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MZTV 1148: Nothing Frightened Christ More
14 views
channel image
God: Saviour of ALL Humanity
Published 19 hours ago |

In the book of Romans, Paul spends 1:18 through 3:20 detailing the handicaps of humanity in ever attaining the righteousness of God. A corner is turned in 3:21 with the announcement of the solution. To demonstrate His love for creation, God commits His own Son to the death state, raising Him three days later, to conquer death once for all. MP3: http://martinzender.com/MZTV/MZTV1148... MZTV Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... Return to Zender Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... Martin's homepage: https://www.martinzender.com

Keywords
newsdeathsaviorchristhelljesussalvationliferaptureresurrectionantichristeternitygoodredeemereternalsavedtormentredeemedall mankind

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket