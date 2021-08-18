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Ark of the Covenant found!
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28 views • August 18, 2021
The most amazing providence would be the blood of Christ falling on the mercy seat of the Ark of the Covenant!
My brother Gary died August 25, 2016 and I was greatly distressed. Shortly thereafter I was reading the Bible and the Ark of the Covenant seemed to disappear as the temple was destroyed and I wondered what happened to it. So I did a google search, and the first thing that came up was Ron Wyatt in Zedekiah's cave https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_1A-PbuG0Q. The story seemed far fetched and I figured there was not enough evidence to prove it true or false.
In the fall of 2020 the new high quality videos for Red Sea crossing and Mount Sinai show this find by Ron Wyatt is undeniably true. https://www.facebook.com/alvin.blok/videos/1248133075646271
I bought a laptop computer at the end of November and figured out how to download youtube videos. A couple weeks ago I figured out how to use Windows 10 video editor.
Some of the evidence for the Ark of the Covenant find is:
1. The Bible talks in 1 Kings 7:21 about two pillars named Boaz (force) and Jachin (fulcrum). Temple was made by Hiram of Tyre in a cunning manner and maybe with this is how the Ark was taken
underneath the temple and into a cave under the place of the skull. The Ark of the Covenant was missing when Jerusalem was conquered by Babylon in 586 B.C.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xk2DSC9s4Pk&;t=665s
2. There is an earthquake crack down the escarpment matching the biblical description the rocks were rent. See 32:30 in this video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B8TRoQk6WUE&;t=2414s
3. Other things which Ron found including an ivory pomegranate, oil lamps and the sword of Goliath.
4. Gold four feet in length being detected with metal detectors right above the place of the cross hole
Here are some videos listed below that I used to make this video clip.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyKNg6VfscA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SxqXMWt-2SA&;t=651s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8Saup4XZ8c&;t=1462s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dFLC5CpnJUE&;t=1564s
My brother Gary died August 25, 2016 and I was greatly distressed. Shortly thereafter I was reading the Bible and the Ark of the Covenant seemed to disappear as the temple was destroyed and I wondered what happened to it. So I did a google search, and the first thing that came up was Ron Wyatt in Zedekiah's cave https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_1A-PbuG0Q. The story seemed far fetched and I figured there was not enough evidence to prove it true or false.
In the fall of 2020 the new high quality videos for Red Sea crossing and Mount Sinai show this find by Ron Wyatt is undeniably true. https://www.facebook.com/alvin.blok/videos/1248133075646271
I bought a laptop computer at the end of November and figured out how to download youtube videos. A couple weeks ago I figured out how to use Windows 10 video editor.
Some of the evidence for the Ark of the Covenant find is:
1. The Bible talks in 1 Kings 7:21 about two pillars named Boaz (force) and Jachin (fulcrum). Temple was made by Hiram of Tyre in a cunning manner and maybe with this is how the Ark was taken
underneath the temple and into a cave under the place of the skull. The Ark of the Covenant was missing when Jerusalem was conquered by Babylon in 586 B.C.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xk2DSC9s4Pk&;t=665s
2. There is an earthquake crack down the escarpment matching the biblical description the rocks were rent. See 32:30 in this video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B8TRoQk6WUE&;t=2414s
3. Other things which Ron found including an ivory pomegranate, oil lamps and the sword of Goliath.
4. Gold four feet in length being detected with metal detectors right above the place of the cross hole
Here are some videos listed below that I used to make this video clip.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyKNg6VfscA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SxqXMWt-2SA&;t=651s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8Saup4XZ8c&;t=1462s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dFLC5CpnJUE&;t=1564s
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