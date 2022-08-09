A CHILD IS DEAD BECAUSE HIS FATHER COULD NOT SAY "NO". TOOK THE JAB TO PLAY HOCKEY. CHILD DIED. (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Crenshaw at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4Awl9TFTSIKa/

I may be harsh, but this is on you dad. You needed to find out what these shots were about and what could happen to your child. Too bad about hockey. They vaccine took his life but you let him get it."They don't know why he died"

"They won't tell me why he died"

"I cannot grieve him properly without the truth"...

You can't handle the truth Daddy.

Source: Wake.The.Fuck.Up: https://www.bitchute.com/video/QQ9OlrZ1zYoK/

More videos you might want to check out:

Nurse speaks out about being coerced into taking the vaccine but losing her job anyway

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JThGVMY8OCM2/





Have you noticed that the temperament, personality and attitude of the jabbed has changed?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7FlBlQ27kxYu/





PROJECT BLUEBEAM - A Mega Compilation of Holographic Projections

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9UN60Hteogqp/





Gay dude with MonkeyPox says "Get the Vaccine"...I have a better idea

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5OuPWZVq6Li1/





Karma Compilation: Thieves on motorcycles being dealt with by citizens in Brazil

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xyw1xX9ia4PY/





"He shot my arm off"...Uh oh, picked the wrong liquor store to rob.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cXUDU5rDYB1s/





CAUGHT ON FILM: COVID VAX INJURED WOMAN COLLAPSES AT WORK

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HQuwcXzdl17z/





Vaxxed nurse commends the unvaxxed who were right all along - she says she regrets it

https://www.bitchute.com/video/o5yD48ArPTnB/





LUCΙFER'S ΤEMPLE CΗAMBERS ΒENEATH THE VATΙCAN (WHAT'S ΤHERE REVEALED)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/btxPinOtTuLF/





Two motorcyclists are run down in the street. Nobody lifts a finger to help them

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FVv2GFmlrxEz/





27yr old Triathlete doctor who said vaccines work get your vaccine was right. It worked. She died.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OxqZZZiiqiwo/





Will the zombie apocalypse be real or was it just to sell video games?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rUIdJKIFwFp2/





This guy’s sudden collapse looks strange. Was he hit by something? 5G maybe? (see description)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lucfpqlVmlE4/





Some feel good Karma at the end of this video. Animal abuser gets his.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FgwcD2ykWwXQ/





Food Grade Hydrogen Peroxide - The One Minute Cure

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4w5T7vYkkFwZ/





Lady(boy) GaGa - A Devil Worshiping Human Robot For The Elite GAGA: SATAN'S PUPPET (2020)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/kb2JBLjOLivE/





Chess playing robot goes Terminator and breaks 7yr old opponents finger in Russia

https://www.bitchute.com/video/px23RxWec9wb/





Woman’s body has been destroyed by the Covid Vaccines...She looks pretty rough.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pKFK5iEq4cCt/





Deadly Deception - The Proof That Sex And HIV Absolutely Do Not Cause Aids - Dr. Robert Willner M.D.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TbJW6GHsCnnv/





A HIDDEN WORLD THEY DO NOT WANT YOU TO SEE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/uCNEXvygyk2c/





This is great. When you suddenly realize you are a hypocrite.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xdJSRi9OF0Iz/





It's A Mad World: Murder By Lethal Injection. The Film.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2BTpjIgP0scj/





According to the IRS taxes are voluntary

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0ysQyFW5VRjV/





Mouse Hunting In The Living Room With A BB Gun. When The Hunter Becomes The Hunted. 🤣🤣🤣

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7ZEEomp0E5oe/





Hollywood Stars Admit They Sold Their Souls to Satan

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ewfGnOq2gTkM/





Is This Real Video Footage Of The North Pole?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/GgJ2RyQhCpIQ/





A former Man In Black says some of MIB are human alien hybrids. Listen to him at the 2:17 mark

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DZyfejao3vOx/



