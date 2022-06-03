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EntertheStars: Stranger Things S04E02 Predictive Programming Exposed! [02.06.2022]
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147 views • June 03, 2022
ATTENTION!: IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ RABIES, Hair Follicle is Conception of a Woman's Glory & Holy Umbrellas!
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Subliminal Messages: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=subliminal+messages+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Social Engineering: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Satanic Symbolism: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Satanic+Symbolism&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Stranger Things S4 Part 2 Decode, Rabies and a woman's glory.
Stand against corporate social media monopolies & censorship by pledging your monthly support to the channel...
Links:
Stranger Things: Season 4, Episode 2
Chapter Two: Vecna's Curse
https://collider.com/stranger-things-season-4-episode-2-recap-vecnas-curse/
https://www.reddit.com/r/StrangerThings/comments/uyt85x/episode_discussion_s04e02_vecnas_curse/
Stranger Things; Season 4 Episode 2 - YouTube -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K--03s8IvLo
https://www.metacritic.com/tv/stranger-things/season-4/episode-2-s04e02-1221435
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/stranger-things-pushes-kate-bush-035346347.html
https://genius.com/Kate-bush-running-up-that-hill-a-deal-with-god-lyrics
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20Corinthians%2011&;version=KJV
A woman's hair is a visual representation of her fertility. Sperm attaching to the follicle!
https://institutomedicolaser.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/hair-follicle-features.jpg
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/e/ed/Physiological_Polyspermy.png/440px-Physiological_Polyspermy.png
https://cdn.kastatic.org/ka-perseus-images/11e04c5dcf1ecd2885cd7718bbf3513780940a60.svg
https://scontent-bos5-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.15752-9/283982142_581734423290850_1185789543907172871_n.jpg?_nc_cat=108&;ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=ae9488&_nc_ohc=Qx_rHiW4jaoAX-2cacE&_nc_ht=scontent-bos5-1.xx&oh=03_AVLwmfUK8uYb4Gue1Jvpk20DpW4yG-xc0hfaTpE_w17TqQ&oe=62BC1C73
4,006 views Streamed live 6 hours ago
EntertheStars
107K subscribers
https://youtu.be/IfWk8fAaguA
https://www.youtube.com/c/Enterthe5t4rzEnterthestars
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Subliminal Messages: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=subliminal+messages+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Social Engineering: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Satanic Symbolism: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Satanic+Symbolism&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Stranger Things S4 Part 2 Decode, Rabies and a woman's glory.
Stand against corporate social media monopolies & censorship by pledging your monthly support to the channel...
Links:
Stranger Things: Season 4, Episode 2
Chapter Two: Vecna's Curse
https://collider.com/stranger-things-season-4-episode-2-recap-vecnas-curse/
https://www.reddit.com/r/StrangerThings/comments/uyt85x/episode_discussion_s04e02_vecnas_curse/
Stranger Things; Season 4 Episode 2 - YouTube -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K--03s8IvLo
https://www.metacritic.com/tv/stranger-things/season-4/episode-2-s04e02-1221435
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/stranger-things-pushes-kate-bush-035346347.html
https://genius.com/Kate-bush-running-up-that-hill-a-deal-with-god-lyrics
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20Corinthians%2011&;version=KJV
A woman's hair is a visual representation of her fertility. Sperm attaching to the follicle!
https://institutomedicolaser.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/hair-follicle-features.jpg
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/e/ed/Physiological_Polyspermy.png/440px-Physiological_Polyspermy.png
https://cdn.kastatic.org/ka-perseus-images/11e04c5dcf1ecd2885cd7718bbf3513780940a60.svg
https://scontent-bos5-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.15752-9/283982142_581734423290850_1185789543907172871_n.jpg?_nc_cat=108&;ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=ae9488&_nc_ohc=Qx_rHiW4jaoAX-2cacE&_nc_ht=scontent-bos5-1.xx&oh=03_AVLwmfUK8uYb4Gue1Jvpk20DpW4yG-xc0hfaTpE_w17TqQ&oe=62BC1C73
4,006 views Streamed live 6 hours ago
EntertheStars
107K subscribers
https://youtu.be/IfWk8fAaguA
https://www.youtube.com/c/Enterthe5t4rzEnterthestars
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