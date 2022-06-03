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EntertheStars: Stranger Things S04E02 Predictive Programming Exposed! [02.06.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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147 views • June 03, 2022
ATTENTION!: IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ RABIES, Hair Follicle is Conception of a Woman's Glory & Holy Umbrellas!
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Subliminal Messages: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=subliminal+messages+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Social Engineering: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Satanic Symbolism: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Satanic+Symbolism&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web

Stranger Things S4 Part 2 Decode, Rabies and a woman's glory.
Stand against corporate social media monopolies & censorship by pledging your monthly support to the channel...
Links:
Stranger Things: Season 4, Episode 2
Chapter Two: Vecna's Curse
https://collider.com/stranger-things-season-4-episode-2-recap-vecnas-curse/
https://www.reddit.com/r/StrangerThings/comments/uyt85x/episode_discussion_s04e02_vecnas_curse/
Stranger Things; Season 4 Episode 2 - YouTube -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K--03s8IvLo
https://www.metacritic.com/tv/stranger-things/season-4/episode-2-s04e02-1221435
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/stranger-things-pushes-kate-bush-035346347.html
https://genius.com/Kate-bush-running-up-that-hill-a-deal-with-god-lyrics
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20Corinthians%2011&;version=KJV
A woman's hair is a visual representation of her fertility. Sperm attaching to the follicle!
https://institutomedicolaser.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/hair-follicle-features.jpg
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/e/ed/Physiological_Polyspermy.png/440px-Physiological_Polyspermy.png
https://cdn.kastatic.org/ka-perseus-images/11e04c5dcf1ecd2885cd7718bbf3513780940a60.svg
https://scontent-bos5-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.15752-9/283982142_581734423290850_1185789543907172871_n.jpg?_nc_cat=108&;ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=ae9488&_nc_ohc=Qx_rHiW4jaoAX-2cacE&_nc_ht=scontent-bos5-1.xx&oh=03_AVLwmfUK8uYb4Gue1Jvpk20DpW4yG-xc0hfaTpE_w17TqQ&oe=62BC1C73

4,006 views Streamed live 6 hours ago
EntertheStars
107K subscribers
https://youtu.be/IfWk8fAaguA
https://www.youtube.com/c/Enterthe5t4rzEnterthestars
Keywords
satanismfascistpsychopathic pedophilia lgbtqia
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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