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Yesterday! FEB 18th - China Has Almost Completed Their Disinformation Campaign; Stopping People From Getting Their Videos and Truths Out to Us, BUT... Still Some is Getting Out!
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172 views • February 19, 2020
Old Man with no Mask Threatened With Gun Since New Measures Ordered ... Not Everyone can GET a Mask!
Do NOT believe that this is all of a sudden finished, overnight, and things are getting better; THAT IS ABSURD! What they have managed to do, is create better censoring, so citizens cannot get their truths out. Now they can spend more time to focus on their disinformation campaign, to deny, deny, deny.... The sad thing, is that people will believe their lies and cover-ups...
Do NOT believe that this is all of a sudden finished, overnight, and things are getting better; THAT IS ABSURD! What they have managed to do, is create better censoring, so citizens cannot get their truths out. Now they can spend more time to focus on their disinformation campaign, to deny, deny, deny.... The sad thing, is that people will believe their lies and cover-ups...
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